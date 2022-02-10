50 Cent Reacts To Reports The Gov’t Plans To Distribute Crack Pipes To Addict

·1 min read
Home
Local News
50 Cent Reacts To Reports The Gov’t Plans To Distribute Crack Pipes To Addict
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
50 Cent like a lot of other prominent figures in the entertainment industry are reacting to reports the Government plans to distribute crack pipes to drug