50 Cent Says Rapper Future Is ‘Way Bigger’ Than Jay-Z In The Streets

50 Cent agrees with rapper Future that he’s bigger than Jay-Z in the streets because he has more non-charting classics than Hov and is still in the prime of his career.

Back in December 2021, Future stirred controversy after tweeting that he was bigger than Jay-Z. “In the streets im bigger [than] jigga. Ima run me a B up easy,” the tweet read.

Last week, Jay-Z was recently named the No. 1 rapper on Billboard’s top 50 rappers list to mark hip hop’s 50th birthday. The list has ruffled some feathers as some artists were left out while others were positioned in places fans believed were unfair to the artist and their contributions and influence on culture.

It seems that 50 Cent is also of the view that his long-time rival Jay-Z is not deserving of the title and believes that in any race, Future outshines him.

According to 50 Cent, both artists have put in a level of work during the last decade and have equally contributed to the culture, but Jay-Z, while commercially successful, is no match for Future, who is not in his prime.

When asked about Future’s statement that he was bigger than Hov, 50 Cent agreed.“Yeah, he is.”

He continued to justify his answer noting, “way bigger. Like, there’s consistent music from him that didn’t chart that [are] huge records that people love and appreciate that. Later, it may not have the same things to hold onto that you have at points.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also reflected on his music, and his earlier lyrics which shared that he was a drug dealer and the rapper was even shot nine times but miraculously lived to tell the tale.

When asked about his fans, 50 Cent shared that fans were drawn to the aspects of his life that were “wrong.”

“The stuff that they see that I’ve learned, it kinda kept me out of trouble at points. The stuff I was saying in the music in the very beginning, I was crazy to tell you the truth, Ari. I was absolutely crazy at that point. Kids fell absolutely in love with me and they were in love with the wrong part of me,” he said.

As if giving his fans a caution, he noted that his earlier life was “The part that won’t actually continue to be successful. The part that people won’t continue to be something that people celebrate. They have to turn into something bigger and better as they go with the new information and new opportunities that come because they’re really street.”