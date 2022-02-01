50 Cent’s Cuban Link Suggests Mecca Is Ghost’s Brother On Power, Fans React

Cuban Link is all the talk after the Power Book IV: Force premiere over the weekend.

Social media is buzzing about 50 Cent’s girlfriend following her appearance at his recent TV show premiere. Cuban Link, whose real name is Jamira Haines, accompanied the Power producer on the black carpet this past weekend and was quite the showstopper. Cuban Link stunned in an attention-grabbing dress that has set the internet alight.

“Such an amazing time!” the model captioned a snapshot from the premiere on Instagram. “This one’s going to be (another) great show!! Congrats everyone #forcepremiere.” The slides featured her boyfriend and Power producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with stars of the franchise like Lala Anthony and lead Joseph Sikora, who plays “Tommy Egan.” They were also joined by celebrity friends Ice T, Coco Austin, Jeremih, and more.

While Lala attracted mixed reviews for her risky fashion at the Force premiere, Cuban Link’s skin-tight number did quite the opposite as critics unanimously agree that it’s a ten. The hip-hugging blue dress is a long-sleeve velvety ensemble that stops at the model’s thighs and displays ample cleavage with a corset-style snug-fit design at the waist.

Fans are obsessed with the look along with Cuban Link herself. Recently she published a post on her Instagram page about Power that left fans pondering about a possible relation between two of its characters. “What if Mecca is Ghost’s brother?” the screenshot questioned. “In book one, Tommy asked Ghost what happened to his brother and called him ‘that Spanish motherf***er’ and Ghost said he was in the military.”

The theory continues, “Then Money and Mecca talked about how he left her to join the military years ago [and] Ghost speaks Spanish too. These two are brothers, let’s argue,” it said with a photo of the characters below the text. In the caption for the post, Cuban Link was in full fan mode, telling fans, “Wait wait hold up,” she wrote in the caption. “Curtis better get his ass upstairs right now!! We gone talk about this one!!”

We love a queen who supports her king. 50 Cent fans have noted that the rapper has been dating the fitness trainer and entrepreneur for a while now, and they are here for it.

Power fans have been reacting to the wild theory shared by Cuban Link. A lot of folks seem to think it make sense, but 50 Cent who helms the show, has been tight lipped.

“Wow so he would be Tariq’s uncle let us know what Curtis say bc i miss Ghost lowkey,” one person wrote. Another added, “You already know that’s true because when ghost went to jail there was a scene where Mecca walked past him.”