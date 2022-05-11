A$AP Rocky Addresses Travis Scott Beef On Drink Champs

A$AP Rocky says Travis Scott stole his whole style and addresses their beef on new episode of Drink Champs.

There’s no doubt that A$AP Rocky has been having a roller coaster of a year so far. After all, off of the great news that he is expecting his first child with billionaire singer and businesswoman Rihanna came news that he had also been arrested by the LAPD for allegedly shooting someone last November.

Added to that, he recently launched his own whiskey brand and made his highly anticipated return to music. That’s why fans are excitedly waiting to tune into N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s in-depth Drink Champs episode after Pretty Flacko made the announcement that the “Fashion Killa” rapper would be on the show.

The show is well known for having viral moments as its informal setting usually produces some fantastic interviews. The episode is expected on REVOLT this Thursday, May 12, before being uploaded to YouTube next Saturday, May 14. Drink Champs uploaded a teaser clip on Instagram yesterday, May 9, to give fans a taste of what’s coming up.

One of the hot topics that they seemed to have addressed was the rap star’s rumored rivalry with Travis Scott. Just before the clip is finished, Rocky is asked about the rumor that Travis Scott stole his whole style, to which Rocky replies, “Yeah.” While the clip doesn’t reveal much, it seems like the issue was certainly brought up and addressed.

Of course, these rumors have been floating around for years, and all started because of the similarity of their styles. Back in 2016, A$AP Mob member A$AP Nast even accused Scott of stealing the entire crew’s swag. Rocky eventually addressed the issue in a Hot 97 interview later that year by simply stating, “Let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic.”

They both have even been mistaken for each other in public. While many believe that they have beef, the rappers themselves seem to be cool with each other. They have several photos together and have been known to support each other’s successes.

A$AP Rocky even declared on Twitter in 2019, “THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SH*T SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO.”

Other issues that the show seemed to have addressed with Rocky include his working relationship with Kanye West praising and his unique take on fashion. This one looks like it’s going to be a must-see.