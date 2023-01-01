Angela Simmons Tells Yo Gotti “You are all I need” Makes Relationship IG Official

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti ring in the New Year 2023 together.

Memphis rapper and CMG label executive Yo Gotti and Growing Up Hip Hop alumnus Angela Simmons are now Instagram official. The new couple shared posts on Instagram announcing their new relationship. The posts come days after the rumor mill suggested that Gotti was preoccupied with his rumored “nurse bae” Brandy for Christmas.

On Saturday, the couple was seen in matching black outfits as they appeared to be getting ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Angela Simmons shared several photos of her and Gotti on her Instagram feed which was recently wiped clean. In one photo, he is seen holding an umbrella and holding her hand to help her out of the car. In another, they are seen sitting together side by side, and in another, they stand together by the car.

“You are all I need and more,” Angela captioned the photos with a red heart. Simmons looked stunning in a fishtail-style Black sequinned gown, while Gotti had on a velvet tuxedo.

Yo Gotti also shared his intentions toward Simmons as he also posted a video of the couple wearing the same outfits from the photos on his Instagram account.

“Ain loss a crush since high school,” he wrote with a black heart emoji.

The couple toast e to champagne while Angela blushed and said winked at the camera.

Gotti and Angela were first spotted together on vacation in Dubai in October and then in France, where she posted hints that she was out with the Memphis rapper.

The two were also spotted out together in the same spaces earlier in the year and then again at GloRilla’s album party in November. Angela was also spotted out with Gotti at a family event where she met his mother, leading fans to conclude that the couple was in a serious relationship.

The pair have not acknowledged a relationship until now, more than six years since Gotti first rapped that he had a crush on her.

