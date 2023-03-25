Carl Livington, Bunny Wailer’s Brother, Dead At 77

The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Carlton Livingston, the patriarch of the Livingston family and brother of the late reggae superstar Bunny Wailer, is dead at age 77.

Donna Carradice, Bunny Wailer’s younger sister, made the announcement on Facebook with a heartfelt post.

“Carlton Livingston, the first son of Thaddeus Livingston and elder brother of Neville Livingston transitioned today. It’s a solemn & memorable time for family and friends who loved and depended on his caring and skillful service to and for all and sundry. The man in and of the Street headquartered for years at the Red Hills Road Plaza running tings!” She wrote.

With Jah B’s death, Mr. Carl Livingston was the senior Livingston who he trusted to ensure his wishes were executed. Seven years ago, Bunny Wailer determined how he wanted to manage his affairs while alive and after he passed, and Carl Livingston was named as the executor of his estate.

“He ran tings for Bunny all their lives together, defending him as a youth and managing him as a Solomonic Wailer! Call Carl was Bunny’s calling card for family, friends and business,” Carradice said.

Born March 25, 1945, Carl Livingston died two days short of his 78th birthday on March 23, 2023.

His relationship with his stepbrother Bob Marley, mirrored Bunny’s and went deeper as they were closer in age, Carradice added.

“Bob’s job At Chrysler was gotten by Carl, who worked there in Delaware. Much history about The Wailers, he was knowledgeable of that enriches the musical brotherhood of Bob and Bunny under the fatherhood of Thaddeus.”

Livingston is survived by his wife, Mary, and sons, Derrick and Dennis.

“We salute Carlton Livingston for his life of human service as the testimonies of life long friends and companions begin to pour in and overflow as a great big cushion for his loved ones in this time of physical separation and grief,” Carradice ended.

Follow us for daily Dancehall news on Facebook, Twitter and Google News.