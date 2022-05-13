Casanova Pleads Guilty To Drug & Racketeering Charges, Faces 60 Years In prison

The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Casanova pleads guilty to drug and racketeering charges on Wednesday. The New York rapper is looking at a prison sentence of between 5-60 years in jail