Drake Wants Lebron Sized Check For Historic 75 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake says his label should cut him a lebron sized check for his historic streaming record on Spotify.

The streaming service recently announced that Drake had earned the distinguished title of being the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 75 billion streams. Drake has long had an unmatched record as one of the most streamed artists in the United States and the world. His unbeaten streak continues into 2023 as the artist racks up accolade after accolade, but it seems that the title means nothing to Drake as he shared a playful reaction to the news.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate future artists to be consistent and competitive,” the ‘Her Loss’ rapper said.

Drake has earned hundreds of plaques, no doubt, and he directed his message to Spotify that he prefers a cheque.

“Feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque I have enough dinner plates,” the rapper said with laughing emojis as he tagged Spotify.

via Drake Instagram

Drake has been a source of inspiration over the last decade, as his work ethic and music speak for itself.

On his Instagram account on Thursday night (Feb. 2), the rapper shared a series of photos from his recent Apollo Theatre performance showing him in the studio, setting up the stage, and working late.

He also shared a motivational message to fans as he pointed out that consistency and not dealing with complacency set him apart from others.

“Introduced myself to consistency &we fell in love. Ever since then we’ve been stuck & can’t get [email protected] this rate the going rate to see the one they rate isn’t luck Easy to see your hard work just ain’t hard enough because look @ them & look at us,” he said.

He added, “I’m just an observer who has seen enough. My mouth is becoming like the doors I opened for you I should have kept it shut. Wish I could explain what happens in person to these guys acting tough. Basically I let them keep dreaming and make believing til I decide to wake them up.”

Drake’s musical legacy is still doubted by some who question his music, but many others have credited the rapper for his talent and hard work in maintaining the enviable position as the most streamed rapper and one of the top 5 most streamed artists globally across all credits.