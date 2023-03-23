‘Flava’ McGregor Files Copyright Lawsuit Against VP Records Seeking At Least US$10 Million

The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Kemar ‘Flava’ McGregor is suing VP Records once again, this time for what he alleges is the company’s “blatant and purposeful” copyright infringement on seven songs, including tracks voiced by American singers Musiq Soulchild and Syleena Johnson and Jamaican artists Beres Hammond, Gyptian, Jah Cure, Duane Stephenson, and Elephant Man.

The Florida-based Jamaican producer, 42, who is representing himself in the action, is demanding a bench trial and over US$10 million in damages, profits, costs, and interest, according to court records obtained by DancehallMag.

The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court in Florida last month by McGregor, Stephan Warren, and Rogier Sjardijn.

Also named as Defendants are VP’s publishing subsidiaries STB Music Inc. and Greensleeves Publishing and its executives Chris Chin, Randy Chin, and Patricia Chin.

On Tuesday (March 21), McGregor and a representative for VP both declined DancehallMag’s requests for comment on the matter.

In the complaint, the producer alleged that STB Music Inc had “fraudulently registered” Musiq Soulchild and Syleena Johnson’s Feel The Fire on his behalf and then claimed 50% of the composition. According to the producer, Feel The Fire is controlled and owned by himself, Stephan Warren, Pop Reggae Publishing/McWarren Music Publishing, and Rogier Sjardijn.

The song was the lead single on Soulchild and Johnson’s joint Reggae-Soul album 9ine, which was produced by McGregor in 2013. Soulchild is known for songs such as Love, Halfcrazy, and Dontchange, while Syleena, who has released eight studio albums, is best known for All Falls Down with Kanye West.

McGregor has also alleged that STB and Greensleeves Publishing have been claiming rights to exploit the following songs: Beres Hammond’s I Surrender Acoustic, Duane Stephenson and Gyptian’s Herbs Man, Elephant Man’s Wine It For Me, Gyptian’s Beauty and Let’s Have Some Fun, and Jah Cure and Gyptian’s More Thanks For Life.

According to him, these six songs are also controlled by himself and the co-plaintiffs, who neither assigned nor granted VP any right to exploit the compositions.

McGregor said he had informed VP of their alleged infringement and continued collection of royalties on the songs, but, according to him, the company “wilfully” ignored his complaints.

“Defendants’ conduct is causing, and unless immediately enjoined will continue to case, enormous and irreparable harm to Plaintiff. Defendants may not continue to exploit Plaintiff’s musical compositions without authorisation in order to collect profits from the performance revenues of said compositions to the public. Defendants’ conduct must be immediately stopped and Plaintiffs must be compensated for Defendants’ wilful acts of infringement,” McGregor wrote in the complaint.

“Because VP Records and STB have wilfully infringed, and committed fraud, against the Plaintiffs’ copyrights, and have cost the Plaintiffs both financial and business-opportunity losses, the Plaintiffs seek $10 million in damages,” he continued.

The lawsuit marks the third legal dispute between McGregor and VP Records.

According to McGregor’s filing last month, it follows two settlement agreements, in 2014 and 2018, in which the companies paid McGregor more than US$450,000.

He noted that Soulchild and Johnson’s Feel The Fire was not subject to the two settlement agreements.

Contrary to popular belief, McGregor is not related to Reggae legend Freddie McGregor.

He is, however, one of Jamaica’s most prolific producers, having worked with Freddie, Etana, Nesbeth, Queen Ifrica, Richie Spice Lutan Fyah, Gramps Morgan, Richie Stephens, Marcia Griffiths, Glen Washington, Cocoa Tea, I-Wayne, Capleton, Sizzla, and Beenie Man, among many others.

Some of his biggest songs include Etana’s I Am Not Afraid, Gramps Morgan’s One In A Million, Queen Ifrica’s Daddy, Gyptian’s Mama Don’t Cry, and Richie Spice’s Gideon Boot and Di Plane Land.

