Gangsta Boo, Original Three 6 Mafia Member, Dead At 43 From Possible OD

Original Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo has died from a possible drug overdose.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was one of the first members of the famous rap group. Her death was confirmed by Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul, who shared a tribute on Instagram along with a photo of the late rapper. Since the news broke on New Year’s Day 2023, scores of rappers have paid their respect, including Ludacris, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Big Boi, and more.

According to TMZ, sources say Gangsta Boo’s death is likely a result of a drug overdose. The late rapper and her brother were reportedly partying at a show in Memphis when he started to overdose on New Year’s Eve night before he was rushed to a hospital. Sources say Boo’s death scene also contained traces of a fentanyl-laced substance which was found on her person. An autopsy will be done at a later date to determine her cause of death.

Gangsta Boo, who was also known as Lady Boo, is hailed from Memphis, Tennessee, before relocating to California.

She rose to stardom as a member of the famous rap group Three 6 Mafia, a Memphis-based hip hop group, where she was the first female member. Gangsta Boo made her debut on the group’s album “Mystic Stylez” in 1995 and went on to release multiple solo projects, including “Enquiring Minds” and “Both Worlds *69.”

Throughout her career, Gangsta Boo has been known for her hardcore, no-nonsense style and for holding her own against her male counterparts in the rap industry. She has also been recognized for her contributions to the horrorcore subgenre of hip hop, which is characterized by its graphic and violent themes.

In addition to her work as a rapper, Gangsta Boo has also made appearances in film and television, including a role in the movie “Choices” and a guest spot on the TV show “Empire.”

Despite facing challenges as a female artist in a male-dominated industry, Gangsta Boo has persevered and has made a name for herself as a respected and influential figure in the world of hip hop. She continues to release music and tour and has garnered a dedicated fan base throughout her career.

Gangsta Boo’s last video was posted on Instagram on New Year’s Eve where she shared some of her accomplishments in 2022. “Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23’n! #JORDAN #BOOPRINT #recap Happy New 2023 everyone,” she wrote.