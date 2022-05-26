Jamaican Athlete Admits She Abused Sha’Carri Richardson In Past Relationship

Sha’Carri Richardson’s ex-girlfriend is telling her side of the story as she admits that she did physically abuse the track star in the past, but she says that Sha’Carri wants clout but won’t press charges.

The unidentified woman spoke to a Jamaican podcast where she was asked about the claims made by Sha’Carri Richardson that a Jamaican athlete abused her and that she also suffered homophobia from her ex’s family.

The woman, however, denies knowing anything about the homophobic comments. “What I don’t know whatever the family is that is between them cause them never had a good relationship in the first place,” she said.

She, however, admitted to physical abuse, although she also used the word mental abuse but didn’t go further.

“I was abusive once that there is physical evidence of, and we moved on, we tried to move on and even after that I tried to move on but we still got nowhere,” she said.

The woman says Richardson should press charges if she wants but accused the track star of seeking clout from their relationship.

“If a something fi charge make it charge and let’s go…whatever what do what [she] needs to do cause mi nah beg no clout,” she said.

Earlier this month, Richardson took to Instagram, where she shared that she was no longer in a relationship and that she was healing from pain and trauma caused by her ex and her ex’s family.

In an Instagram Story, she revealed that amid the acrimony that exists between herself and Jamaican track fans, she protected her partner while Jamaicans dragged her. Sha’Carri Richardson accused her partner of not reciprocating care to her and even said her ex stole from her.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never care about me from jump,” Richardson wrote on her Instagram Story. “I was abused and stole from yet protecting her from the judgment of her country and family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic and so much more which I’m still healing from.”

Sha’Carri Richardson’s same sex relationship was not a secret as she had proudly spoken about her partner after coming into the spotlight.

Following her qualification at the US Olympic trials in 2021, Richardson shared a sweet moment she had with her then-girlfriend.

“She said it just spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant,” she said about the colors she chose to wear. “That’s who I am. She just wanted me to be able to make a statement — let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

Sha’Carri Richardson has not responded to the ex-girlfriend who popped up cursing and using expletives as she responded to Sha’Carri’s earlier comments.