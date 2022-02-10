Jim Jones Goes Off Inside Gucci Store Claiming “Racial Profiling” & Calls For Boycott

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Jim Jones Goes Off Inside Gucci Store Claiming “Racial Profiling” & Calls For Boycott
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Jim Jones has had a change of heart regarding his stance on the controversial Gucci brand, which has, in the past, been accused of being racist. Back