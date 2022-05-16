Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Hosts Charity Event For Kids In Jamaica With Beenie Man

Keyshia Ka’oir is ensuring that her community is not left out of her vacation as she returned with gifts for the children in her former neighborhood in Jamaica.

Keyshia Ka’oir has always maintained her Jamaican-ness and often returns to her community to give back. It seems that her 5th wedding anniversary plans are not all about turning up as she shows off her philanthropic side at a recent Ka’oir Cares event

While addressing community members and children in Duhaney Pen in the parish of St. Thomas, Keyshia dropped her American accent as she addressed the attendees.

“All right let me switch it real quick, You done know wha gwan,” she greeted them as they cheered at her accent switch-up.

“Unnu know say a right yah so mi grow up, don’t it, right down da lane deh mi live…Bamboo River, 3 Bamboo Lane mi come from Duhaney Pen…Gucci Mane in the building,” she said, also shouting out her husband.

“I feel so good that I am able to come back to my neighbourhood and do so much for the community and give the kids some stuff,” she added as she also thanked Beenie Man for attending the event.

“Wow! My KA’OIR CARES event was everything! Thanks @kingbeenieman for coming !! The beautiful kids ! AUNTY Keyshiaaaaa love unuh bad,” she captioned a video of the event she shared on Instagram.

Other videos saw the Kaoir Cosmetics founder handing out gifts and packages to children in the community.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia were seen days ago heading onto a private jet as they celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. Ka’oir has since shared several photos and videos of the family enjoying Jamaica’s north coast. In one video, she is seen posing on a yacht in a sexy pink cover-up, while in others, she is seen at what looks like a resort as she talks to her baby Ice Davis.

It was quite evident that Keyshia Ka’oir and her husband Gucci Mane have been enjoying themselves in Jamaica over the past couple of days.