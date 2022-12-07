Lil Uzi Vert and JT Tattoo Each Other Names After Rolls-Royce Birthday Gift

Lil Uzi Vert and JT are sharing each other’s names in matching tattoos days after the couple celebrated her birthday in pomp and style.

In a post shared on Instagram, JT shared a photo of her hand and her rapper boyfriend’s hand. On Lil Uzi Vert’s hand by the thumb area is her name ‘JT’ while she has his name ‘UZI’ on her wrist at the top of the hand. She shared the photo with heart and smiling face emojis. In other posts, JT also shared a sweet photo of her hugging Lil Uzi. The video had the passionate soundtrack by Monica, “Why I Love You So Much”, playing.

Love is in the air for the two artists who were recently seen together on her 30th birthday. The “Final Fantasy” artist recently splurged on his girlfriend with a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan for her birthday gift. A new Rolls-Royce Cullinan cost around $350

Back in August, JT had also gifted Lil Uzi Vert a Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a BMW G 310 R Sport motorcycle for his 27th birthday.

At the time, the artist penned a sweet note about her gift.

“My girlfriend got me a maybach van and it’s fire she listen 2 all my conversations lol I was like damn why you do that she was like because I love you. I was like no you don’t she was like yes I do. I was like no you don’t she was like yes I do Jatavia Johnson a mess,” he wrote on Twitter.

The couple has been dating since 2019, and they have had their ups and downs. It appears they had a lover’s quarrel last month and may have even broken up, as JT tweeted that she was single. Many fans had speculated that she and Lil Uzi Vert were not on good terms.

JT/Instagram

JT also shared a sweet message for for boo on her Instagram Story. “Love you so much,” she wrote. “I mean so much thank you baby nobody never loved me this much not even my dad I’m crying I love you.”

It seems that their tattoo promises to each other clear the air.