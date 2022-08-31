M.I.A. Threatens To Leak Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat Songs Off ‘MATA’ Album

M.I.A. has upcoming music with Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat on her upcoming album MATA, but it seems that there are hitches with the album being released, and now she is threatening to leak the songs.

M.I.A says she might leak the songs if her album is not released on the date it was originally scheduled to drop.

The latest project is long in coming as M.I.A’s last album Aim was released in 2016, and she has been quiet on the music scene. On Tuesday, the artist shared that she has had collaborations with Minaj and Doja for years now and wants them to drop by the end of September.

“Coming soon I promise,” she began. “I had to wait two years for a Doja Cat verse… Then a Nicki one… Then a… Nevermind. If MATA isn’t out [in] September I will leak it myself.”

The Sri Lankan artist is releasing her forthcoming album as the first with her deal with Island Records. She was previously signed to Interscope Records/XL Recordings, but their relationship deteriorated quickly.

In the meantime, MATA does not have an official release date, although two songs from the album -“One” and “Popular,” have been released.

This is not the first time that M.I.A is threatening to leak an album. Back in 2013, at the height of her drama with Interscope, she had threatened to leak her album Matangi after the label allegedly held back her album due to it being “too positive.”

The album took eight months to release. M.I.A shot to fame with her track “Paper Planes.”

In the meantime, news of more releases from Nicki Minaj was met with excitement from the Barbs, Minaj’s fan base, even though more details were not released. Minaj recently received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and also just dropped her new remix “Likkle Miss (Remix)” featuring Skeng Don from Jamaica and also her Billboard No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ “Freak.”

As for Doja Cat, she is busy creating headlines with the absence of her eyebrows and her music from her last album Planet Her, which remains one of the longest-running albums on the Billboard 200.

She recently released the video for her track “Vegas,” which is also the Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.