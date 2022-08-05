Mase Squash Longstanding Beef With Cam’ron Says He Regrets Feud

Mase is beefing with a lot of people, but fellow rapper Cam’ron is no longer one of them, as the rapper shared that he and the Harlem rapper have buried the hatchet.

In the heyday, while he was Killa Cam and Mase was a Bad Boy rapper, the two Harlem rappers carried on an intense beef that has spanned decades starting in 1999 and continued publicly up to 2017 when they traded diss at each other.

However, an Instagram video posted by Stason Betha shows Mase having a conversation with Cam’ron. “Killa what’s good,” Mase says as he smiles at the video and then laughs.

The two men have a friendly exchange that lasts for a few seconds on the video, something starkly different from the insults and disrespect they have both shown each other over the years.

Last week while on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Mase revealed that he regretted beefing with the other Harlem rapper and explained what had caused the beef to start.

Mase said that he and Cam’ron problems started becase the Dipset rapper thought he had money that he didn’t truly have. He said that in the 90s he was flexing real hard during his time with Diddy’s Bad Boy imprint and his friends thought he had a lot of money that he wasn’t sharing with them.

“By the time I got the bag we was enemies already. So I didn’t get to break ’em off,” Mase said.

The rapper said that he was hurt over the beef. “That’s one of the relationships I regret,” he said about his past beef with Cam’ron. “I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n***a, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me.”

It’s unclear when Mase squashed the beef as the two rappers also traded diss at each other in 2017 when the former released his album ‘Oracle’. At the time, Cam’ron had accused Mase of leaving rap to start a Ponzi scheme, while Mase had said he was going off to ministry to become a pastor.

As for Mase, he’s down one enemy but more to go as he has several active beefs with Diddy, who still owns his masters, and 50 Cent, who called him out for locking down Fivio Foreign in a ridiculous contract, and it seems that Fivio Foreign is also beefing with the Bad Boy rapper.

In his interview with Gillie and Wallo, he also touched on his beef with Diddy and why he’s still upset at the label boss. Mase said that he didn’t feel appreciate and adequately compensated and so he has deep resentment for Diddy. He also accused the rap mogul of holding him back.