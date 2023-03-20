Mr. Vegas, VP Records End US Copyright Lawsuit

The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Mr. Vegas and Reggae label VP Records have agreed to end a lawsuit over the Dancehall star’s claims of copyright infringement, breach of contract, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment, according to court records filed Thursday (March 16).

The parties said in a New York District Court that they agreed to dismiss Vegas’ lawsuit with prejudice, which means it cannot be filed again.

A well-placed source — knowledgeable about the matter but not authorized to speak publicly — told DancehallMag that the dispute had been “amicably resolved before a magistrate judge.”

They did not provide details of the settlement, but the Certain Law artist had sought unspecified damages on the four claims, as well as punitive damages and attorney fees and costs.

Vegas, whose real name is Clifford Smith, had accused VP of, among other things, infringing on his copyrights and failing to pay over royalties due to him for several of his biggest hits, including Heads High (1997) and its Kill ‘Em Wid it Re-mix (1998), Sucky Ducky (1998), Hot Wuk (2006), and Gallis (2009).

The suit, which was first filed in November 2020, also involved four songs from Sean Paul’s debut album Stage One (2000), namely Haffi Get De Gal Ya (Hot Gal Today), Tiger Bone, and the skit Nicky, all of which featured Mr. Vegas, and Check It Deeply, which was produced by Mr. Vegas. He claimed that he never received royalties for his contributions to the album.

Vegas was represented by attorney Colleen Ni Chairmhaic.

In response to the lawsuit, VP argued against infringement, claiming, among other things, that they either owned or had licensed the right to sell and market the songs from Jamaican producers such as Danny Browne (Heads High), Shaun “DJ Chrome” Chablal (Gallis), and Steely and Clevie (Hot Gal Today).

Vegas had also accused VP of breach of a contract between himself and Greensleeves Records, under which Heads High and its remix appeared on his 20-track Heads High album, released in 1998. VP Records later acquired Greensleeves in 2008.

He alleged that prior to the acquisition, Greensleeves paid and accounted for the royalties for the two versions of Heads High. “However, since the Acquisition, the Greensleeves’ royalty statements no longer include royalties for the Records,” the complaint noted.

VP, represented by attorney Daniel J. Aaron, argued they were not a party to that contract.

Mr. Vegas’ last major hit record was Bruk It Down, released in 2012.

His Billboard-charting songs include Pull Up, which peaked at No. 98 on the Hot 100, and Hot Gal Today with Sean Paul, Hot Wuk, Heads High, and Bruk It Down, which all entered the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Airplay charts.

In Jamaica and the Caribbean, the artist has a string of hits to his credit, including Nike Air, I am Blessed, Tek Heh Yuself, Party Tun Up, Daggering, Sucky Ducky, Big Things A Gwaan, She’s A Ho, Hot Gal Nuh Fight Ova Man, Taxi Fare with Mr. Lexx, and Bad Man Nah Flee with Beenie Man.

According to the Jamaica Star, he recently signed with French independent label Play Two, a subsidiary of TF1 group.

Bright Future with Nigerian singer Yemi Alade was released via Play Two on March 10.

Mr. Vegas also recently graduated from the Florida International University (FIU) with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Anthropology, with a minor in Hospitality Management.

