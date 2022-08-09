NBA YoungBoy Joins Drake As Only Artists With 4 billion Streams In 2022 So Far

NBA Youngboy has reached another milestone in his career as he crossed the 4 billion streams threshold for 2022.

He is now the only artist alongside Drake to have reached 4 billion streams for this year, beating out many seasoned artists like Kanye West, The Weeknd, and others. The 22-year-old’s streams come mainly from his massive following in the United States, as his global streaming numbers are still very low.

The rapper, who released his fourth studio album, ‘The Last Slimeto’ over the weekend, is also experiencing another milestone as his album earned the top album debut on both global and US Spotify this weekend, according to Chart Data. One track from that album, “Free Dem 5’s,” also debuted No. 1 on the global Apple Music singles chart on Saturday.

The album, which has 30 new tracks, features artists Quavo, Rod Wave, and Kehlani.

Last week, the Recording Industry Association of America announced YoungBoy also broke another record with 100 certified gold and platinum titles.

The rapper’s accomplishment covered singles and albums where he is the lead artist, which proved that he is the dominant force behind his record streaming numbers.

Just days before the RIAA announcement, YoungBoy also shared that he has renewed his label deal with Atlantic for a cool $60 million. Atlantic had initially offered the rapper $25 million, a jump from the $2 million they had initially offered him for his first deal. However, the rapper had said in an Akademiks interview that he was not interested in any deal from Atlantic unless it was $100 million.

It’s a series of back-to-back wins for the Louisiana rapper, who was found not guilty last month for felony firearms charges in Los Angeles in a 2021 incident. He was facing 7-10 years in jail, but the judge found the prosecution’s evidence insufficient to link the rapper to the gun in question, although it was found in his car.