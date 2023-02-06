Offset Addresses Rumored Fight With Quavo At The Grammys

Offset has stepped forward to address shocking reports that he and Quavo had a fight at the 2023 Grammy Awards over a tribute performance to Takeoff.

Urban Islandz reported that Quavo was billed on the show’s lineup to perform a tribute to late Migos member Takeoff. Offset was never named as a part of that tribute, and Quavo did his thing on Sunday night. Fast forward to Monday morning, TMZ reported that the two living Migos members had an altercation at the Grammys and had to be pulled apart moments before the tribute performance.

While Quavo has remained silent since the report came out, Offset is making it clear that he would never fight his brother.

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal ni—s is crazym,” Set tweeted.

Offset tweet

To be clear, there is no video footage out to corroborate the alleged fight, just word of mouth, and TMZ has not reported anything further since the initial report. In the meantime, Honcho’s tribute performance was well-received by the Grammy audience and viewers watching the ceremony.

Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1, 2022, while standing at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. According to reports, he was an innocent bystander who was shot following a verbal altercation between Quavo and other men over a dice game. J. Prince’s son, J. Prince Jr., was present at the dice game and has been blamed by fans of the late rapper for having something to do with his death.

The police’s primary suspect, Patrick Clark, was since been arrested and was granted a $1 million bond posted by an anonymous individual. He is currently awaiting trial on murder charges which he reportedly said was self-defense.

Despite showing unity at Takeoff’s funeral, Quavo and Offset appear to still have some things to work through before having the close relationship they once had. They haven’t been spotted together since the funeral in Atlanta in November last year.