Offset, Quavo, Drake Gave Emotional Tribute To Takeoff In Atlanta

Takeoff, Quavo, and Drake were among the celebrities who tribute the late Migos rapper at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Takeoff had an emotional send-off, with friends and family turning up as they paid their final respects to him on Friday afternoon. Quavo spoke at the funeral along with his cousin Offset as both rappers were seen together for the first time in months after it was speculated that the Migos had split.

This is also the first public appearance of Quavo since Takeoff’s shooting. He was in the parking lot at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, Texas, on November 1 when the rapper was shot in the head and killed after an alleged dice game argument.

While on stage with Offset, a little girl, and another woman, Quavo became emotional as he spoke about growing up with Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball.

“You are always with me and we did everything together. Since we was kids you been by my side looking up at me with them eyes same eyes you got as my sister, waiting on me to make the next move and you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me,” Quavo said.

“You never competed with me, we was always on the same team cause you always hated playing against me because I always played too hard or too rough. Now I can hear momma saying ‘not too hard son’… remember our first dream was to be a tag team in WWE,” he added.

Late Migos rapper Takeoff

The rapper’s funeral was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and saw close family and friends, including fans being able to attend the funeral. It appears that the funeral had a no-phones rule, but still, some videos were shared on Twitter of family members, including Offset, who spoke and became emotional.

Takeoff was raised by his mother, Edna Marshall, who died at the age of 82 in 2019. Marshall, who was Quavo’s sister, also raised Quavo and Offset, who is her nephew, and Takeoff, Quavo’s nephew.

“You’ve changed the culture of music forever,” Offset said in his speech. “You did that Take, you did that for us. That came from Take, the originator, originator, you changed the music.”

Offset also breaks down in the middle of his speech as he hangs his head and wipes his tears. “Lord give us the strength, give us the strength, for family, for everybody…I don’t want to question God but I just don’t get it. And I believe in you Father,” Offset said while Quavo stood beside him.

Takeoff’s friend Drake also broke down in tears as he recited a poem he had written for the rapper. Drake and the Migos members have been good friends, and they also went on a joint tour in 2015.

Drake shared one of his fond moments with the late rapper. “Forever balanced. Whenever he would take his shades off, he had this thing about him that I love. No matter what was going on around us, he was always kinda squinting but like his eyes was always open.”

Artist Chloe Bailey also performed Beyonce’s “Heaven” at the rapper’s funeral.

Among those who publicly reacted to the rapper’s death is his little sister, who spoke about her hopes of spending time with and seeing the rapper in the future, but now that is impossible.

https://twitter.com/urbanislandz/status/1591283847903449089