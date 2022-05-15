Omarion Blast Pastor Who Criticized Kevin Samuels Over GoFundMe

Omarion speak out against Pastor Jamal Bryant who criticized late Kevin Samuels over a GoFundMe account.

Kevin Samuels had some very strong comments that ruffled many feathers while he was alive, and even in death, the YouTuber is still a topic of conversation.

Among those who have addressed the comments he made about women is popular preacher Jamal Bryant who mentioned Samuels’ comments about women during his sermon on Mother’s Day.

In a clip shared online, Bryant, who is a senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, brought up the YouTuber’s comments that women who have reached the age of 35 but aren’t married are practically useless and will die alone.

“To men who have no authority. How can a man say that you are of low value after 35-years-old? How can a man say that you do not have the level of traction of a high-powered man when that man has got to get a GoFundMe for his funeral?”

The GoFundMe in question was set up by a woman named Melanie King, who is said to be his older sister. In the description, King explains that the funds raised will go towards Samuels’ elderly mother, whose expenses he paid while he was alive, and his minor daughter.

The comments, however, have been regarded as unsavory as Samuels is now dead, but people continue to drag him for being misogynistic while he was alive. Singer Omarion, however, stepped in to defend the image consultant and relationship guru.

“It’s sad when people can not respect “the family” after losing a loved one. He’s no longer here. Why add insult to injury? What about the people that loved him- like his mom? ”

Screenshot IG

He continued, “They gotta see this or hear about it. This is disgusting & wack asf. Regardless of his views, he did not kill nobody. We all need to have more compassion. This is why I do not attend these “fake” places of worship. Respectfully,” Omarion wrote in the comments section on the Shaderoom in response to Bryant’s video bashing Samuels.

Samuels died on May 5 from a suspected heart attack. A police report of the incident said he died in the company of a woman he met that same night and who was spending the night with him.

The woman who called 911 for help can be heard begging the operator to send an ambulance and asking for a defibrillator because she said he was having a heart attack.