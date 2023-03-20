Popcaan Announces ‘Great Is He’ European Tour

The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Dancehall star Popcaan has officially announced his ‘Great Is He’ European tour, set to get underway in Salle Pleyel, Paris, on Saturday, May 6.

The tour will see Popcaan performing his latest album (after which the tour is named) and will make stops in Dublin, Glasgow, Bristol, Tilburg, Brussels, Zurich, Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Madrid.

Those stops mean his fans in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany and France will get a chance to see the Unruly Boss at his best.

Popcaan’s Great Is He, which followed his 2020 album Fixtape, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The 17-track project, Popcaan’s fifth entry on Billboard’s weekly Reggae Albums chart, picked up 3,200 units in sales and streaming during its first week of release in the US.

The album featured few heavy hitters to include OVO label boss Drake on We Caa Done and Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy on Aboboyaa.

Regardless of the numbers, the multiple times MOBO Award winner has never been one to shortchange his fans, and he seems just as excited about delivering for them on tour.

Popcaan posted the schedule to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 14, with the caption: “Great is he Tour kicking off!! Rd time #GiHE #live jah jah god”, garnering feedback from a portion of his over three million fans.

Sat May 06 2023 – PARIS, SALLE PLEYEL (France)Mon May 08 2023 – DUBLIN, 3Olympia TheatreTue May 09 2023 – GLASGOW, O2 Academy GlasgowWed May 10 2023 – BRISTOL, O2 Academy BristolFri May 12 2023 – TILBURG, 013 Poppodium (Netherlands)Sat May 13 2023 – BRUSSELS, La Madeleine (Belgium)Tue May 16 2023 – ZURICH, Komplex 457 (Switzerland)Thu May 18 2023 – STOCKHOLM, Berns (Sweden)Sat May 20 2023 – OSLO, Sentrum Scene (Norway)Sun May 21 2023 – COPENHAGEN, Vega (Denmark)Tue May 23 2023 – BERLIN, Columbiahalle (Germany)Wed May 24 2023 – FRANKFURT, Zoom (Germany)Thu May 25 2023 – MADRID, La Riviera (Spain)

Comments ranged from excitement, confusion as to why the singer hadn’t announced a London stop, to those offering congratulations to the 34-year-old artist on the career-affirming move.

