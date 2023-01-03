Popcaan Challenges Dancehall Acts: ‘Being At The Top Is Kinda Lonely’

Popcaan is teasing his new album, Great Is He, while touting himself as the only artist at the top of dancehall, which seemingly is a challenge to other artists in the genre.

The Unruly Boss has no doubt had an amazing year in 2022, with some big hits and some major performances, including one with Burna Boy in Kingston last December. He is looking to continue that momentum into 2023 with his pending album, Great Is He. While Popcaan has yet to reveal a release date, sources told Urban Islandz that fans can expect the project’s arrival sometime this year, possibly before summer.

While fans await the arrival of the highly anticipated project, Popcaan shared a few stills from some of his biggest moments over the Christmas holiday, including his performance with Beres Hammond in St. Ann to ring in the New Year and some candid photos with his girlfriend, Toni-Ann Singh.

“Defeat the struggles cause we never give up, being at the top is kinda lonely, you know ah mean… you know we have to make it by any means,” Poppy wrote. “We been through the worse times, I see us winning, it is like deja vu. God forgive me wash weh all my sins, grimy life is all we know. #GIHE.”

The hashtag #GIHE stands for his pending album, Great Is He. Toni-Ann Singh, Bounty Killer, Gramps Morgan, and more artists cosign the OVO signee’s statement. “I believe that we can fly high #GIHE,” Singh, who is also a big supporter of the Unruly Boss, wrote.

The deejay has already released two singles off the album, including a collaboration with Toni-Ann Singh, “Next To Me.” He also released a single in December titled “Set It.”

Popcaan is clearly setting the tone for the new year with his message. Even if you don’t agree with his statement about being at the top, we can all agree that he is one of the greatest of this generation’s dancehall acts and will go down in history as one of the greats.

Popcaan has consistently been one of the highest streaming artists in dancehall over the past decade. Last year he racked up approximately 270,000,000 views on YouTube globally, making him one of the top streaming Jamaican artists worldwide. He was also ranked in the top 20 most streamed artists in Jamaica, with 31.9 million views on YouTube.