Popcaan Maintains Dancehall Supremacy With Post Malone Collab

Popcaan continues his supremacy in dancehall with an upcoming collab with Post Malone.

There’s no doubt that the Unruly Boss is the hottest deejay in the game right now, and an upcoming collaboration with one of the best-selling rappers of this generation, Post Malone, will only help cement his position as one of the greatest Jamaicans to ever take up the mic. The collab was revealed by Post Malone’s Manager Dre London while speaking with the Observer. London also has a connection to Jamaica and may have been influential in getting the two artists to work together.

Dre London revealed that he and the “Firm and Strong” artist had already discussed the song and that Post Malone loves Popcaan’s work. He added that the pair had already met each other at one of the “Sunflower” rapper’s shows in the UK.

Popcaan has a long list of collaborations with high-profile artists, including Young Thug, Burna Boy, Davido, Maroon 5, and Drake, to name a few. His career is now just over a decade, and he has shown the rest of the industry that he has what it takes to maintain being one of the most sought-after artists in the genre.

Post Malone has enjoyed a similar trajectory and is beloved in the US for his unique blend of music. He also has just about a decade in the game and has a diamond-certified single called “Congratulations” featuring Quavo and has also set the record for most weeks at 77 on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

The rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has sold more than 13 million albums and 95 million digital singles and is also ranked the eighth best-selling digital artiste. He has also won 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and one MTV Video Music Award.

Last year, Post Malone became the youngest artist in history to earn three RIAA diamond-certified singles. His songs “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee, and the 21 Savage assisted “Congratulations,” have all sold over 10 million copies in the United States. On top of that, he has many platinum and gold records under his belt.

Popcaan getting on a song with Post Malone will certainly further his success commercially as an artist on the international scene.

There’s no doubt that when these two greats get together, the track will be fire.