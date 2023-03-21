Shenseea Among Ebony’s Black Women Who Rule Break

The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Jamaican singer Shenseea and American singer and actress Chloe Bailey are the first two “dynamic, badass women” featured in Ebony Magazine’s ‘Women Who Rule Break’ series, in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The 26-year-old single mom, from modest beginnings, shared how she carved out her own lane by breaking the rules and pursuing her passion.

“Being a barrier breaker means … going against all the odds, going against everybody who tries to put me in a box,” she told EBONY. “Just following my own spirit and my own voice and just listening to myself and doing what I want …as a rebel,” she continued.

The Blessed singer explained that for her, being a “rebel” means blocking out others’ expectations and living her true purpose in life.

“Sometimes (being a rebel) doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing, it’s just about living and going through with your purpose, and your life. You can’t follow other people’s lives and hopes of what they have for you, you have to follow yourself because it’s your life,” she said. Adding, “At the end of the day you’re either gonna be happy or you’re gonna be miserable. I always choose happiness so I do whatever I want.”

While chasing her dreams of a career in music was easy, she admitted that navigating the industry wasn’t. “I would advise those who are facing the same obstacles as me to follow your own voice. If you feel like something is right within you then do it and move towards that,” she said.

After breaking into the international market with massive hits like Blessed featuring American rapper Tyga, Rebel, Sidechick Song, Foreplay, and Loodi with Vybz Kartel, to later scoring collabs with rapper Kanye West last year, plus a list of other musical accolades, the Jamaican singer is more focused than ever and has set her sights on achieving greatness.

“A very important lesson I’m learning now is to be patient… I recognize that (to achieve) greatness, you have to take your time because you need time to learn, you need time to grow, you need time to make mistakes. It’s all about being patient. That’s the biggest lesson I’ve learned,” she said.

The Rebel singer is fresh off the heels of her Rolling Loud performance in California earlier this month.

After a few upcoming engagements, including an appearance at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on March 18, Shen will take the stage at this year’s Coachella Music and Art Festival on April 15 and 22.

Watch Shenseea’s Ebony sit down here: https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/UcUYLWob

More episodes of the ‘Women Who Rule Break’ series will be released throughout March.

Follow us for daily Dancehall news on Facebook, Twitter and Google News.