Shenseea Spits Busta Rhymes Iconic “Look At Me” Verse With Ding Dong – Watch

Shenseea nailed Busta Rhymes verse on Chris Brown’s “Look At Me” like its her own.

The Jamaican artist has been rising up the ranks in music, and her Funk Flex freestyle has shown that she is a cut above the rest with her lyrics, but it seems that the dancehall deejay’s good listening skills are also top-tier. In a video shared on Instagram, Shenseea spits perhaps what is Busta Rhymes most iconic verse. The verse is from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now,” with Busta and Lil Wayne, where both rappers bodied the track.

“Tell me why did I let my friends put me up to do this,” she said, laughing as she tagged fellow Romeich Entertainment artist Ding Dong and Busta Rhymes. “Istg imma go catch this verse,” she added.

Busta Rhymes reacted to the video with a series of laughing emojis. While the verse was rapped so speedily, it’s impressive that Shenseea could follow along with the rapper as the lyrics on paper and the lyrics in sound do not resemble. Busta Rhymes’ style of rap is also unique to him in the hip-hop space, as not many rappers can spit a verse the way he does. The 2011 song has been certified platinum by the RIAA, and “Look At Me” music video currently has over 550 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Shenseea has been booked and busy as she recently performed at Rolling Loud Canada and was recently spotted performing in France. The artist’s stage performance in France was electric, and that was reciprocated by fans who sang her songs along.

Sharing her fire orange fit from France with stones mimicking water drops, Shenseea wrote, “Paris, Pop in, Pop out!”

The Jamaican singer has been having one of the best years in her career following the release of her debut album, Alpha, earlier this year. The project received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike and further cemented Shenseea as one of the greatest female Jamaican artists of all time. Since dropping off the project, she has been touring almost nonstop, including a packed summer schedule with shows in Europe, the Caribbean, Canada, and the US. In between her tour dates, she also finds time to record new music for her sophomore album, due sometime next year.