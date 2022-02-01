Spice, Nicki Minaj Congratulates Rihanna On Her Pregnancy

Spice and Nicki Minaj are among celebrities congratulating Rihanna on her pregnancy.

Caribbean girls are in a celebratory mood following the announcement that one of their own is expecting her first child. Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky, both 33-years-old are welcoming another little one into their relationship, and they made the jaw-dropping revelation on Monday, January 31, 2022, after they strolled around on the streets showing off her protruding bump.

The news has been shared millions of times across social media, spawning numerous trending topics, including Rihanna‘s ex Drake. Still, the majority of comments and posts were centered around congratulating one of hip hop’s most adorable couples. Fans and fellow celebs alike all shared their love in some way or another.

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Spice shared the adorable photos while welcoming the bad gal to motherhood.

“Congratulations. I’m so happy for you. It’s the greatest joy you’ll ever feel. Welcome to motherhood. Big up you nice , good body clean mouth self @badgalriri,” wrote in the caption.

The spicy one knows a thing or two about parenting. The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star is the mother of a boy and a girl and regularly flaunts her love for them on the gram. Christmas and other special occasions are thrilling moments for Spice’s little ones as they are flushed with love and their desired gifts. RiRi doesn’t usually flaunt her status as the wealthiest woman in music. However, it seems to go without saying that the fashion icons’ little bundle of joy will have all that he/she desires.

Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper Nicki Minaj also gave Rihanna a big shout-out on Monday, when she paused the promotion of her upcoming single with Lil Baby to share the beautiful snow-kissed pictures of Ri and A$AP. Nicki flooded the bottom of her picture upload with praying and heart emojis. Nicki Minaj became a mom in 2020 when she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child together. Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty continues to show off her little one for the world, too, see even if they only know him by his adorable nickname Papa Bear.

“So happy for you mama. Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. you deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy money cant buy,” Minaj wrote in a post dedicated to her fellow Caribbean queen.

Neither A$AP Rocky nor Rihanna has given any information on the due date, proposed name, or even the gender of their little one. As a matter of fact, there have been zero posts from either of their social media accounts related to the big news. Die-hearted Rihanna fans are hoping that she provides more information on her birth than she does her lost R-9 album.