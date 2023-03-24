St. Andrew Man Charged With Burglarising Kiprich’s Airbnb

The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

The suspect who allegedly burglarised KipRich’s Portmore Airbnb apartment has been charged.

A source close to the entertainer reliably informed DancehallMag that 21-year-old Kemar Jones, of an 11 Miles Bull Bay, St. Andrew address, has been charged with housebreaking and larceny. The unemployed man was nabbed in Downtown Kingston last week after being positively identified.

The source said that on March 11, between 10:15 and 10:45 am, Jones broke into the apartment and took off with multiple valuable items, including cash.

A Rolex watch and chain were recovered by the Telephone Ting deejay at the Constant Spring Tax Office in St Andrew from a bus driver after following several leads.

He did not, however, recover the cash that was stolen.

Last week, the deejay credited the ‘street network’, fans and the police for the quick recovery of his cherished items.

“Mi never expect fi get back no money but from mi get back mi Rolex, plus mi chain and mi belt, mi good,” he said.

Last weekend, the deejay had reported to the police that an Airbnb apartment that he was renting in Portmore had been burglarised by a lone thief who forced open a kitchen window and absconded with more than US$50,000 (approximately $7.6 million) in cash and other valuables.

Last Sunday, the police confirmed that KipRich made a report to the Greater Portmore police station that his US$25,000 Rolex watch and a gold chain valuing more than US$12,000 were among several items stolen. Burberry sunglasses valued at US$450, and cash amounting to US$15,000 and CDN$300 (approximately $33,000) were also taken.

Follow us for daily Dancehall news on Facebook, Twitter and Google News.