T.I. Says He’s Humbled By Outstanding Citizen Honor In Georgia

T.I. has been honored by his native state Georgia for his outstanding community service. Yesterday, August 10, the rapper was presented with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by Rep. Debra Bazemore (D-GA) at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

T.I.’s wife of over ten years, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, along with his sons Domani and Messiah, were also present at the special ceremony showing their support as the rapper received the accolade for his numerous philanthropic efforts.

“In the grand scheme of things, we are only here on Earth in this life for a short period of time, and once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have. We will only be remembered by what we meant to our family, our children and what we were able to do for others,” T.I said during his acceptance speech.

That was just one of the awards he would be honored with on the day as the “Live Your Life” rapper also received the Volunteer’s Achievement Lifetime Award. That award was given to him by the Global International Alliance on behalf of President Joe Biden.

The award was granted in recognition of the rapper’s stellar effort of 4,000 hours of community service to the United States.

Following the ceremony, the rapper took to Instagram to express his gratitude for receiving the various accolades. He shared that he spent years grinding and fighting to do his best for his community, and he also admitted that he often felt no one cared, noticed, or appreciated his efforts, intentions, or sacrifices.

Receiving the recognition showed him that he is indeed blessed to have his efforts seen, he added. He also thanked President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for taking the time to recognize his tireless efforts.

In another post, he added, “Thank God for @rep.debrabazemore63 @ambassadorpeterson @joebiden @vp & everyone else who had a hand in making this possible.”

That post attracted the attention of his colleagues in the industry, including 2 Chainz, Ludacris, and Rapsody, who all posted positive comments congratulating Tip on getting some deserved recognition.

The rapper is well known for taking an active role in his community and trying to help youth with proper guidance. He’s also been outspoken about the issues facing his community, especially as it pertains to gun violence.

Last year, he purchased his old neighborhood in Bankhead and announced that he planned to build a new affordable housing development with 143 units, a community garden, a community center, and a greenhouse.

Through organizations like Harris Community Works and For the Love of Our Fathers, he continues to give back in the hope that those who need help can receive it in a safe environment.