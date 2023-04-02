‘Top G’ Andrew Tate Blasts Shane O’s ‘7 Jacket’ In First Video Since Release From Jail

The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Shane O is counting his blessings once again, after Andrew Tate returned to Twitter and shared a video of himself pacing in a room while blasting the Dancehall star’s 7 Jacket, a 2022 song that tackled the issue of paternity fraud in Jamaica.

Tate, a controversial American-British internet personality and former world champion kickboxer, who is nicknamed ‘Top G’, had been detained in a Romanian jail on organized crime and human trafficking charges for the past three months.

“Since last year I’ve been in 24 hour lockdown. No yard time. Pacing a 3 metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans. Vivid pain. One hour home and I can’t stand my phone. Some habits die hard. We must defeat Shaytan,” Tate noted yesterday.

Shane O was ecstatic after seeing the post, his second such endorsement by one of social media’s most talked-about persons, his first being DJ Khaled, who co-signed his Dark Room track last year.

The Lightning Flash artist shared the video to Instagram and said not only was he inspired but was brought to tears by Tate’s post, which by midday on Saturday, 17 hours after it was posted, had received 30 million views on Twitter.

Shane O, who has been labeled one of Jamaica’s finest songwriters but also one of its most underrated artists, went on to lament what he said was the finer reception his songs get from foreigners, as opposed to his own compatriots.

“I will never stop doing what I’m doing. I believe in my self so much u don’t even know. I’m typing with tears trust me. To see the love I get out there but yet still can’t get it where from why thou?” he said.

“I don’t write bullsh-t. Check out my topics, my flows and how I construct my words #stopplayablindeye,” he added.



Tate was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. According to the Associated Press, all four won an appeal Friday, and will remain under house arrest until April 29.

Over on Twitter where Tate made his post, Jamaicans turned out in their numbers to cheer him along.

“This guy went to prison and turn a Yardman,” one man wrote, to which another replied: “Only Jamaican music can have you meditate … blessings to all yaadman”.

“He was always a yardman. His patios is pretty good too,” another woman noted, while another man added: “str8 all him skank different”.

Tate has had a love affair with Dancehall music for some time.

In November last year, mere months before he was jailed, Andrew Tate had revealed that Dancehall music was his favorite genre, and that Skeng was among his best-loved artists.

During an interview in November last year, Tate, while explaining why he was a big fan of Jamaican music, had said that the Dancehall artists who sing violent lyrics are not pretenders, as they, according to him, carry out the violent acts they sing about. He said he respected and admired them as they were being true to themselves.

“I have an extensive playlist including many different tracks in the club from an eclectic selection of artistes. However, the music I enjoy the most is actually – I like the Jamaican music because what they sing about they mean,” Tate had explained.

“When they say if you look at me wrong, I will empty the clip, I am like ‘yeah’, but if you Google each Jamaican artiste afterwards, they usually tell the truth. And I respect that. So I like Skeng is my favourite guy. I listen to Skeng,” Tate had added.

There are several videos of Tate across the internet playing violent songs by Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta and others in his much-bragged-about Bugatti.

In June last year, Tate shared a clip of himself playing and singing along to Tommy Lee Sparta and Skeng’s Protocol in his Bugatti .

“I don’t think Tommy Lee Starta has been played in a Bugatti before. I don’t think Tommy Lee Starta is Bugatti music,” he said sardonically, as he searched and found the song and then sang along.

Last year Tate had featured Manchester artist 1Biggs Don on his show.

He and his brother Tristan had declared Biggs Don “G of the Week” in May last year, after watching a clip of his Boy affi song.

